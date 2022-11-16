EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Price Target Cut to $11.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Evercore ISI to $11.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

EVCM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 12.93.

EverCommerce Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EVCM traded up 0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching 6.87. 18,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,557. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 9.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of 10.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.33. EverCommerce has a 52-week low of 6.01 and a 52-week high of 18.66.

Insider Transactions at EverCommerce

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EverCommerce

In related news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 2,611 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of 11.17, for a total value of 29,164.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,407,335 shares in the company, valued at 15,719,931.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,318 shares of company stock worth $70,572. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 603.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,493,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139,198 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in EverCommerce by 55.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,551,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,485,000 after buying an additional 551,952 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in EverCommerce by 320.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 237,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 181,331 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in EverCommerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,153,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in EverCommerce by 11.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,349,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,813,000 after buying an additional 140,260 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EverCommerce

(Get Rating)

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

Further Reading

