Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 196,000 shares, a decline of 13.0% from the October 15th total of 225,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 37.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Evonik Industries from €19.00 ($19.59) to €16.50 ($17.01) in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Evonik Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Evonik Industries from €35.00 ($36.08) to €28.00 ($28.87) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Evonik Industries from €21.00 ($21.65) to €19.00 ($19.59) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Evonik Industries from €25.00 ($25.77) to €24.00 ($24.74) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

Evonik Industries Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:EVKIF opened at $19.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.16. Evonik Industries has a 1-year low of $16.69 and a 1-year high of $33.51.

Evonik Industries Company Profile

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

See Also

