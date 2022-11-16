Evotec (ETR:EVT) PT Set at €21.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Evotec (ETR:EVT – Get Rating) has been given a €21.00 ($21.65) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on EVT. Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($39.18) price objective on shares of Evotec in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €35.00 ($36.08) price objective on shares of Evotec in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Warburg Research set a €34.00 ($35.05) price objective on shares of Evotec in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €32.00 ($32.99) price objective on shares of Evotec in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Evotec Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of EVT stock traded down €0.85 ($0.88) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €18.16 ($18.72). 607,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,360,000. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion and a PE ratio of 454.00. Evotec has a 1 year low of €16.18 ($16.68) and a 1 year high of €44.94 ($46.33). The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €18.91 and a 200 day moving average of €22.61.

Evotec Company Profile

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as diabetes and complications of diabetes, fibrosis, infectious diseases, CNS diseases, oncology, pain and inflammation, immunology, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, and women's health.

