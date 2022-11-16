Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.08

Shares of Evotec SE (OTCMKTS:EVTCY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.08 and last traded at $9.25, with a volume of 153823 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.68.

Evotec Trading Down 4.4 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.20 and a beta of 0.98.

About Evotec

Evotec SE engages in the discovery and development of new drugs for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. It operates through the following segments: EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment provides stand-alone or integrated drug discovery solutions for collaborators targets and programmers on a typical fee-for-service basis or through a variety of commercial structures, which may include performance-based components, such as milestones and royalties.

