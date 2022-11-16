Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN) Trading Down 2%

Excellon Resources Inc. (TSE:EXN – Get Rating) shares fell 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.49 and last traded at C$0.49. 5,816 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 53,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

The stock has a market cap of C$17.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.49 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.57.

Excellon Resources Company Profile

Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of approximately 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Evolución property that covers an area of 45,000 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

