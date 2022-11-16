Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.55), reports. The firm had revenue of $264.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.72 million.

Exela Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XELA traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.26. The company had a trading volume of 819,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,252,541. Exela Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $32.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.34.

Get Exela Technologies alerts:

Institutional Trading of Exela Technologies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Exela Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exela Technologies by 209.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 102,480 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Exela Technologies by 795.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 254,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 226,376 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Exela Technologies by 94.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 547,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 265,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Exela Technologies by 7,642,800.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 764,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 764,280 shares during the period.

Exela Technologies Company Profile

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exela Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exela Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.