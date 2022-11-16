Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) CAO Lance A. Soliday Sells 635 Shares

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $63,614.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,510.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Expedia Group Stock Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ EXPE traded down $2.49 on Wednesday, hitting $97.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,839,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,047,132. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.23. The stock has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.02 and a 52-week high of $217.72.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,736 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,434 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 178,053 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $16,885,000 after purchasing an additional 6,632 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Expedia Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,632 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 25,116 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Expedia Group

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen dropped their target price on Expedia Group from $134.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on Expedia Group from $161.00 to $124.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.64.

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.