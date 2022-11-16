Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Bought by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Exponent by 0.5% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 20,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exponent by 6.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Exponent by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Exponent by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EXPO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exponent in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.44. 294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,958. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.26 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.37. Exponent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.97 and a 52 week high of $127.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

In other Exponent news, VP Bradley A. James sold 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.21, for a total value of $55,320.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,186 shares in the company, valued at $595,155.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Bradley A. James sold 575 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.21, for a total value of $55,320.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,155.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Reiss sold 2,509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.92, for a total transaction of $255,717.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,051.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

