Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,388 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 660,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,527,000 after acquiring an additional 110,147 shares during the period. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Blossom Wealth Management grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 5,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $1,969,000. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 5,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.1 %

Several research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. HSBC reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.95.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.03. 148,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,051,540. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $57.96 and a 52-week high of $114.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.69 and its 200-day moving average is $94.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.73%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.