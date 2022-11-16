Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Position Decreased by Boston Research & Management Inc.

Boston Research & Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,980 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.2 %

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $112.71. The company had a trading volume of 393,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,051,540. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.69 and its 200-day moving average is $94.92. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.96 and a fifty-two week high of $114.66.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 28.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on XOM. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.95.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

