Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) PT Lowered to $80.00

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Citigroup from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 259.07% from the company’s previous close.

FATE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down previously from $98.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.36.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Fate Therapeutics Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of FATE opened at $22.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.58. Fate Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $66.56.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Fate Therapeutics

In other news, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 5,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $153,074.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,801 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,037.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 17.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FATE. State Street Corp grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 51.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,270,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,703 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 378.4% in the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,963 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 39.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,559,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $176,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,640 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 378.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,084,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,879,000 after purchasing an additional 858,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 54.7% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,102,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,092,000 after purchasing an additional 743,525 shares in the last quarter.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.