FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Delta Asset Management LLC TN

Delta Asset Management LLC TN reduced its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,553 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in FedEx by 121.6% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its position in FedEx by 206.7% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 220.0% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 160 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director R Brad Martin acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,557.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded down $4.69 on Wednesday, reaching $171.57. 81,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,154,116. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $266.79. The firm has a market cap of $44.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $163.55 and a 200-day moving average of $201.08.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of FedEx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $199.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Loop Capital downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $339.00 to $202.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on FedEx from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.84.

FedEx Profile



FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

