Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $141.07

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 141.07 ($1.66) and traded as high as GBX 149.20 ($1.75). Ferrexpo shares last traded at GBX 148.60 ($1.75), with a volume of 1,663,452 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently commented on FXPO shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 250 ($2.94) target price on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.53) target price on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 160 ($1.88) to GBX 110 ($1.29) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th.

The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 126.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 140.94. The firm has a market cap of £860.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 348.10.

Ferrexpo plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

