Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 9th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This is a boost from Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years.

Shares of FDBC stock opened at $46.80 on Wednesday. Fidelity D & D Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $34.20 and a fifty-two week high of $59.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.54. The company has a market cap of $263.48 million, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 573.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 180.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $492,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $508,000. 10.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank that provides a range of banking, trust, and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers. The company accepts savings, clubs, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, and short- and long-term time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

