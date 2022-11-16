Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Sold by King Wealth

King Wealth reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. King Wealth’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FBND traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.17. 17,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,065. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.25 and a 1 year high of $53.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.28.

