FidoMeta (FMC) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $152.58 Million

FidoMeta (FMC) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. FidoMeta has a total market capitalization of $152.58 million and $2.68 worth of FidoMeta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FidoMeta has traded down 23.2% against the US dollar. One FidoMeta token can currently be bought for $0.0102 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FidoMeta Token Profile

FidoMeta was first traded on March 17th, 2022. FidoMeta’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for FidoMeta is fidometa.io. FidoMeta’s official Twitter account is @fidometa and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FidoMeta

According to CryptoCompare, “FidoMeta (FMC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. FidoMeta has a current supply of 15,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FidoMeta is 0.01017265 USD and is down -0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $168.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fidometa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FidoMeta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FidoMeta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FidoMeta using one of the exchanges listed above.

