Fiera Capital Corp Buys 978 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $3,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 58.9% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 85,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,055,000 after acquiring an additional 4,692 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 10.4% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter worth about $94,000. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABC. Argus boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $188.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.67.

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 13,234,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total transaction of $2,046,000,053.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,629,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,753,784.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 13,234,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total transaction of $2,046,000,053.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,629,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,753,784.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 21,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $3,488,320.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,278,915 shares of company stock valued at $2,052,750,071. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABC opened at $152.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $146.15 and its 200-day moving average is $146.78. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $113.68 and a 12-month high of $167.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99. The firm has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.55.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 444.46%. The company had revenue of $61.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 24.13%.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

