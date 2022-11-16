Fiera Capital Corp Decreases Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,317 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,189,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,541,133,000 after purchasing an additional 363,037 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,205,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,768,000 after purchasing an additional 689,882 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 41.1% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,924,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,952,000 after purchasing an additional 5,219,445 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,391,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,897,000 after buying an additional 49,089 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,069,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,724,000 after buying an additional 229,823 shares during the period.

IWR opened at $70.63 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $60.73 and a 52 week high of $85.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.08.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

