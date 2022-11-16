Fiera Capital Corp Grows Stock Position in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.23% of Everi worth $3,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Everi by 132.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 301,837 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,923,000 after acquiring an additional 172,184 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in Everi in the first quarter worth $380,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Everi by 38.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 55,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 15,487 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Everi by 14.8% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,325 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 4,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Everi in the first quarter worth $3,075,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Everi alerts:

Everi Stock Up 1.7 %

EVRI opened at $17.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 2.41. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.05 and a 52 week high of $24.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Everi Company Profile

EVRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Everi from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on Everi from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Everi from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Everi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Everi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

(Get Rating)

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.