Fiera Capital Corp Has $5.63 Million Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,862 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 967 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $5,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 7.3% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 25.7% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $251,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,204,000. Finally, Conning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 10.4% in the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.97, for a total value of $34,960.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,510 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,954.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Mark S. Hacker sold 7,914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.55, for a total value of $2,014,508.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,569. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.97, for a total value of $34,960.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,954.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,144 shares of company stock worth $19,314,123. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $250.41 on Wednesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $195.18 and a one year high of $273.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $237.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.92.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 533.01% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 46.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MSI. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.00.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Articles

