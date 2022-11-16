Fiera Capital Corp Has $8.79 Million Stake in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its stake in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 591,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,535 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Outset Medical were worth $8,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Outset Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its stake in Outset Medical by 72.5% in the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 81,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 34,284 shares in the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Outset Medical by 871.1% in the first quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 56,005 shares in the last quarter. BRR OpCo LLC boosted its stake in Outset Medical by 7.4% in the first quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 120,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,489,000 after purchasing an additional 8,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Outset Medical by 20.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter.

Get Outset Medical alerts:

Insider Transactions at Outset Medical

In related news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 291,159 shares in the company, valued at $5,823,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 291,159 shares in the company, valued at $5,823,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Martin Vazquez sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,131 shares of company stock worth $901,968 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Outset Medical Stock Performance

A number of research firms have commented on OM. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Outset Medical from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Outset Medical from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Outset Medical in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on Outset Medical to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Outset Medical from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

OM stock opened at $19.53 on Wednesday. Outset Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.41 and a twelve month high of $55.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 6.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.73 and a 200-day moving average of $18.53.

Outset Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.