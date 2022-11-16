Fiera Capital Corp Invests $3.22 Million in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 124,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,218,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GFL. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 2.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 423,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,798,000 after purchasing an additional 11,476 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the first quarter worth approximately $8,739,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 34.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the first quarter worth approximately $877,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 49.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter. 62.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GFL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on GFL Environmental from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Bank of America raised GFL Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $32.50 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised GFL Environmental to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. TD Securities increased their price target on GFL Environmental from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GFL Environmental presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.81.

Shares of NYSE GFL opened at $27.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.50. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.10 and a 1-year high of $42.24. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.98 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $0.012 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.80%.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

