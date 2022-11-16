Fiera Capital Corp Sells 607 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.07% of RenaissanceRe worth $4,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RNR shares. StockNews.com lowered RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on RenaissanceRe from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on RenaissanceRe from $171.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.33.

RenaissanceRe Trading Up 3.9 %

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:RNR opened at $181.35 on Wednesday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $124.18 and a 12-month high of $187.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.74%.

About RenaissanceRe

(Get Rating)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.