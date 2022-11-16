Fiera Capital Corp Sells 906 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Fiera Capital Corp cut its holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 906 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $3,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HLI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter worth about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.25.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE HLI opened at $101.58 on Wednesday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.18 and a twelve month high of $122.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.11 and a 200 day moving average of $82.56.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.15. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The company had revenue of $489.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.32 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Houlihan Lokey

In other Houlihan Lokey news, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 16,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.28, for a total transaction of $1,526,713.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

