Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) Short Interest Down 10.4% in October

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 150,200 shares, a drop of 10.4% from the October 15th total of 167,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their price objective on Fiesta Restaurant Group from $18.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

Get Fiesta Restaurant Group alerts:

Fiesta Restaurant Group Price Performance

NASDAQ FRGI opened at $6.90 on Wednesday. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $5.89 and a 52-week high of $11.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fiesta Restaurant Group

About Fiesta Restaurant Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRGI. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 7,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 331.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,413 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,462 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

(Get Rating)

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.