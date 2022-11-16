FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Guggenheim

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Guggenheim to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Guggenheim’s target price suggests a potential upside of 95.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FIGS. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on FIGS to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on FIGS from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on FIGS from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of FIGS in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on FIGS from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.10.

NYSE FIGS traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $6.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,337,929. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 38.31, a PEG ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 1.35. FIGS has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $34.71.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIGS. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of FIGS by 44.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,289,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075,927 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in FIGS by 10.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,780,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,693,000 after acquiring an additional 957,411 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in FIGS by 6.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,494,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,809,000 after acquiring an additional 538,006 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in FIGS by 9.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,398,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,168,000 after acquiring an additional 457,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FIGS by 20.4% in the second quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 3,486,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,759,000 after buying an additional 590,000 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

