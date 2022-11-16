Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Senior Officer Juan Pablo Amar Sells 5,009 Shares

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Rating) Senior Officer Juan Pablo Amar sold 5,009 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.02, for a total value of C$165,402.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$972,996.79.

Finning International Trading Up 0.2 %

Finning International stock opened at C$32.39 on Wednesday. Finning International Inc. has a 52 week low of C$23.46 and a 52 week high of C$40.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$27.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$28.75.

Finning International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from Finning International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.79%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Finning International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. CIBC raised their price objective on Finning International from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Finning International from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Finning International from C$47.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$43.22.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.

