First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 950,200 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the October 15th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. acquired 928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.40 per share, with a total value of $43,059.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,683.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $26,578.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,302.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. bought 928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.40 per share, with a total value of $43,059.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,683.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in First Bancorp by 125.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 13,566 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in First Bancorp by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in First Bancorp by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 14,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in First Bancorp by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in First Bancorp by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

First Bancorp Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of research firms have recently commented on FBNC. StockNews.com raised shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson cut shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of First Bancorp from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st.

NASDAQ FBNC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,780. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.11. First Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.90 and a 52 week high of $49.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

First Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.35%.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

