First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) vs. Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Critical Comparison

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) and Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

First Bancorp has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equity Bancshares has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Bancorp and Equity Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Bancorp $329.53 million 4.97 $95.64 million $3.34 13.72 Equity Bancshares $190.21 million 3.12 $52.48 million $3.41 10.82

Dividends

First Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Equity Bancshares. Equity Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

First Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Equity Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. First Bancorp pays out 26.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Equity Bancshares pays out 11.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Equity Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. First Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.1% of First Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.3% of Equity Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of First Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of Equity Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for First Bancorp and Equity Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Bancorp 0 1 2 0 2.67 Equity Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00

First Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $46.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.39%. Equity Bancshares has a consensus price target of $35.00, suggesting a potential downside of 5.10%. Given First Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe First Bancorp is more favorable than Equity Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares First Bancorp and Equity Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Bancorp 30.32% 12.00% 1.25% Equity Bancshares 26.62% 14.19% 1.25%

Summary

First Bancorp beats Equity Bancshares on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans for a range of consumer and commercial purposes comprising loans for business, real estate, personal, home improvement, and automobiles, as well as residential mortgages and small business administration loans; and accounts receivable financing and factoring, inventory financing, and purchase order financing services. In addition, it provides credit and debit cards, letter of credits, and safe deposit box rental services, as well as electronic funds transfer services consisting of wire transfers; and internet and mobile banking, cash management, bank-by-phone services, and remote deposit capture services. Further, the company offers investment and insurance products, such as mutual funds, annuities, long-term care insurance, life insurance, and company retirement plans, as well as property and casualty insurance products; and financial planning services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 121 branches comprising 114 branch offices located in North Carolina and seven branches in South Carolina. First Bancorp was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Southern Pines, North Carolina.

About Equity Bancshares

Equity Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses. The company's loan products also comprise various consumer loans to individuals and professionals, including residential real estate loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, overdraft protection, and letters of credit. It also provides debit cards; online banking solutions, such as access to account balances, online transfers, online bill payment, and electronic delivery of customer statements; mobile banking solutions comprising remote check deposits with mobile bill pay; ATMs; and treasury management, wire transfer, automated clearing house, and stop payment services. In addition, the company offers cash management deposit products, such as lockbox, remote deposit capture, positive pay, reverse positive pay, account reconciliation services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts, as well as banking services through telephone, mail, and personal appointments. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a network of 69 branches in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, and Oklahoma. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, Kansas.

