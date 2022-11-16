First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Foundation in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of First Foundation from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. DA Davidson lowered First Foundation from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on First Foundation to $17.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on First Foundation from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.10.

NASDAQ FFWM opened at $15.02 on Monday. First Foundation has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $28.99. The company has a market capitalization of $846.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

First Foundation ( NASDAQ:FFWM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). First Foundation had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $99.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that First Foundation will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.37%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFWM. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in First Foundation by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 14,980 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in First Foundation by 19,518.3% in the first quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 11,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 11,711 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in First Foundation in the first quarter valued at about $1,700,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in First Foundation by 26.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Foundation by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 12,689 shares during the period. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

