First Hawaiian, Inc. (FHB) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 18th

Nov 16th, 2022

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHBGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the bank on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th.

First Hawaiian has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years. First Hawaiian has a payout ratio of 44.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Hawaiian to earn $2.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.0%.

First Hawaiian Price Performance

FHB traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $25.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,022. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.74 and its 200 day moving average is $25.01. First Hawaiian has a 1 year low of $21.21 and a 1 year high of $31.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.06.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHBGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 31.29%. The company had revenue of $208.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.27 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Hawaiian will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Hawaiian

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,545,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,246,000 after acquiring an additional 267,548 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 11.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,220,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,491,000 after buying an additional 622,623 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 3.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,488,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,406,000 after buying an additional 84,992 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 27.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,401,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,081,000 after buying an additional 304,823 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 4.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,070,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,871,000 after buying an additional 40,952 shares during the period. 98.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FHB shares. StockNews.com upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Compass Point dropped their price target on First Hawaiian to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

Dividend History for First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB)

