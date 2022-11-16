First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the bank on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th.

First Hawaiian has increased its dividend by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years. First Hawaiian has a payout ratio of 44.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Hawaiian to earn $2.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.0%.

First Hawaiian Price Performance

Shares of First Hawaiian stock opened at $26.07 on Wednesday. First Hawaiian has a one year low of $21.21 and a one year high of $31.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.01.

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The business had revenue of $208.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.27 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 31.29%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Hawaiian will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FHB shares. StockNews.com upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Compass Point cut their price target on First Hawaiian to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Hawaiian by 917.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 917,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,596,000 after purchasing an additional 827,297 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in First Hawaiian in the third quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in First Hawaiian by 1.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 71,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in First Hawaiian by 4.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 132,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in First Hawaiian by 9.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 111,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

