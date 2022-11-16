First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Hits New 12-Month High at $162.51

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $162.51 and last traded at $158.84, with a volume of 13438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $159.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FSLR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of First Solar from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on First Solar from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded First Solar from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on First Solar to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $76.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.96.

First Solar Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.75. The company has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $629.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.97 million. First Solar had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 1.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.62, for a total value of $80,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,684.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in First Solar during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Solar by 370.7% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Solar in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 214.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

