First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Short Interest Update

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the October 15th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund stock opened at $83.38 on Wednesday. First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $71.62 and a fifty-two week high of $93.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.47.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.353 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

