First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Short Interest Update

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the October 15th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund stock opened at $83.38 on Wednesday. First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $71.62 and a fifty-two week high of $93.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.47.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.353 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%.
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.
