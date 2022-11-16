Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.064 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Flagshp Cmty Re’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
Flagshp Cmty Re Price Performance
See Also
- Why Lowe’s Is Up And Home Depot Down
- The TJX Companies Could Break Out To New Highs
- Gold Rush: Newmont Corp. is Starting to Sparkle
- Will It Be Smooth Sailing For Carnival After 56% One-Month Rally?
- Four Healthcare Stocks To Watch This Week
Receive News & Ratings for Flagshp Cmty Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagshp Cmty Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.