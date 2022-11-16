Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the October 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flanigan’s Enterprises

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 135.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises in the second quarter worth about $114,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 11.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 61.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 7,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Price Performance

BDL remained flat at $28.01 on Wednesday. 81 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,805. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $52.10 million, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.73.

About Flanigan’s Enterprises

Flanigan’s Enterprises ( NYSEAMERICAN:BDL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $40.68 million during the quarter.

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. It operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. The company operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.

