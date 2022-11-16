Flow Trading Down 9.1% This Week (FLOW)

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 16th. Over the last week, Flow has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar. One Flow coin can now be bought for $1.22 or 0.00007351 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Flow has a total market cap of $1.26 billion and $34.56 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Flow Coin Profile

Flow’s launch date was January 27th, 2021. Flow’s total supply is 1,368,093,963 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,200,000 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Flow’s official message board is medium.com/dapperlabs. Flow’s official website is flow.com.

Buying and Selling Flow

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment.Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flow using one of the exchanges listed above.

