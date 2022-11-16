Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Fluent from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.
Fluent Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FLNT opened at $1.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.34. Fluent has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.
About Fluent
Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.
