Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Fluent from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Fluent Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FLNT opened at $1.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.34. Fluent has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluent

About Fluent

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Fluent by 63.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 194,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 75,500 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Fluent by 34.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 157,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 40,583 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Fluent by 15.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,738,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 228,922 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Fluent by 64.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 37,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluent during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 27.08% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

Featured Articles

