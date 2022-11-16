FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB) Short Interest Down 26.1% in October

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the October 15th total of 34,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

FNCB Bancorp Trading Down 0.7 %

FNCB traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $7.98. 6,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,159. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.74 and its 200-day moving average is $7.85. The company has a market cap of $157.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.33. FNCB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.34 and a twelve month high of $10.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

FNCB Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. FNCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FNCB Bancorp

About FNCB Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNCB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 31.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 4,939 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 23.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 4,837 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 10.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 44.9% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 64,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 19,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 770,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,300,000 after buying an additional 21,495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

FNCB Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for FNCB Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, local governments, and municipalities in Northeastern Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit products.

