ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG) Short Interest Up 14.3% in October

ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,130,000 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the October 15th total of 4,490,000 shares. Currently, 18.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on FORG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.25 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of ForgeRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on ForgeRock from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen lowered ForgeRock to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $23.25 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen lowered ForgeRock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $23.25 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered ForgeRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ForgeRock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.91.

NYSE:FORG traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.10. 1,659,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 788,946. ForgeRock has a 52 week low of $11.94 and a 52 week high of $32.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 4.64.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORG. Riverwood Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in ForgeRock by 327.7% during the second quarter. Riverwood Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,567,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,845,000 after buying an additional 3,500,001 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in ForgeRock during the second quarter valued at $31,476,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ForgeRock by 28.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,869,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,689,000 after purchasing an additional 629,536 shares in the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC raised its position in ForgeRock by 86.7% during the third quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 1,174,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,065,000 after purchasing an additional 545,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in ForgeRock by 1,049.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 531,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,388,000 after purchasing an additional 485,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

