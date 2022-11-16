Forsta AP Fonden Acquires 2,300 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Humana were worth $16,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Humana by 2.7% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,206,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Humana by 191.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Humana by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,922,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Humana

In other news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.27, for a total value of $1,783,426.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,064.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.27, for a total value of $1,783,426.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,064.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 11,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.61, for a total transaction of $6,310,510.77. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,780.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,161 shares of company stock worth $16,994,804 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Humana Stock Down 3.2 %

Humana Announces Dividend

HUM opened at $512.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $351.20 and a fifty-two week high of $571.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $511.25 and its 200 day moving average is $481.39. The stock has a market cap of $64.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Humana from $549.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $560.00 to $637.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $579.00.

About Humana

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

