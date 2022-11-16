Forsta AP Fonden Acquires 26,900 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 288,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,900 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $13,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carson Advisory Inc. raised its position in Truist Financial by 3.1% in the second quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 6,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 65,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.1% during the second quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 29,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $48.50 to $47.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.85.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

NYSE TFC opened at $46.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.09. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $68.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.07.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.05). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.71%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. The Consumer Banking and Wealth segment consists of Retail Community Banking, National Consumer Finance, Services, Payments, Wealth Management and Banking Products and Professional Services and Mortgage Banking.

