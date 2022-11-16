Forsta AP Fonden Acquires 5,000 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $14,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.7% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 15.2% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,603 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 89,426 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,046,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 15.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 99,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,540,000 after buying an additional 13,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $227.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.88.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $222.37 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $233.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $215.90 and a 1-year high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.01. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 59.18%.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.