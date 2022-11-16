Forsta AP Fonden Grows Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $11,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 440.9% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 119 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 129 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total value of $66,490.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,083.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 1.9 %

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LULU shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $381.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $512.00 to $531.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $315.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.74.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $359.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.10, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $317.60 and its 200 day moving average is $305.94. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.34. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 40.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.