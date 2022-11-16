Forsta AP Fonden Has $13.28 Million Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,500 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Centene were worth $13,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Centene by 112.0% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 145.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Centene during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $79.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $69.51 and a 12 month high of $98.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.30 and a 200-day moving average of $84.93. The company has a market capitalization of $45.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.60.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $35.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.45 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CNC shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Centene from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Argus started coverage on Centene in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.68.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

