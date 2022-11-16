Forsta AP Fonden Makes New Investment in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 121,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,218,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

In related news, Director Glen E. Tellock acquired 1,000 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.39 per share, for a total transaction of $91,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,390. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on WEC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $104.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.90.

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $93.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.35. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.82 and a 1 year high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.7275 dividend. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.59%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.