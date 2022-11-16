Forsta AP Fonden Purchases 3,800 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $12,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ICE. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter valued at approximately $515,807,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 30.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,986,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $923,099,000 after buying an additional 1,618,497 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 59.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,275,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,869,000 after buying an additional 1,589,999 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,599,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,892,459,000 after buying an additional 1,100,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 33.6% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,647,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,893,000 after buying an additional 917,038 shares during the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICE opened at $105.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.60 and a twelve month high of $138.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 33.70%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $8,296,446.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,255,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,181,904.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 40,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,253,235. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $8,296,446.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,255,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,181,904.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,977 shares of company stock valued at $8,998,814 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ICE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.33.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

