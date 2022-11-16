Forsta AP Fonden Sells 10,200 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 273,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,200 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $17,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,764,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,097,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007,895 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,183,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,036,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,539 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2,611.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,832,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,009,428,000 after purchasing an additional 22,953,375 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 266.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,120,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,359,101,000 after purchasing an additional 11,716,745 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.1% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,879,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $876,912,000 after purchasing an additional 291,424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $10,338,194.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 31,159,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,439,479,681.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $117,098.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,312.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $10,338,194.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 31,159,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,439,479,681.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 469,243 shares of company stock valued at $37,140,656. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Charles Schwab stock opened at $78.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.12 and a 200-day moving average of $69.36. The firm has a market cap of $142.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.00. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.92.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Featured Articles

