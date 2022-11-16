Forsta AP Fonden Sells 11,500 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 92,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $15,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 151,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,643,000 after purchasing an additional 6,593 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 64,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.17.

ZTS opened at $149.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $69.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.32. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.15 and a 1 year high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 48.41% and a net margin of 25.82%. Zoetis’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 29.68%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

