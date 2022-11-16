Forsta AP Fonden Sells 8,200 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Allstate were worth $11,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Allstate by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Allstate by 136.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 13,289 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Allstate by 3.8% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 115,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,998,000 after purchasing an additional 16,583 shares during the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ALL shares. Barclays upped their target price on Allstate from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Allstate from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Allstate Stock Up 2.3 %

In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $694,000.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,958,463.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALL stock opened at $132.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.48. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $144.46.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by $0.25. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

About Allstate

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.